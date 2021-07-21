Abigail Rawlings of Love Island 2021 discusses her age, Instagram, and work.

Abigail Rawlings is one of three new shock guests on Love Island, eager to spice things up.

She singled out Toby Aromolaran as the guy she has her big blue eyes on in her pre-island interview, and there’s a chance things may turn catty between her and Toby’s present partner, Chloe.

But who is the most recent villa vixen, and is she Toby’s type on paper?

Abigail Rawlings is a fictional character.

Abigail, 27, is from Beaconsfield and now lives in Bournemouth, a seaside resort town.

She’s swapping the dunes of Dorset for the sunny shores of Mallorca, and as a self-described “relationship girl,” she’s come to the island in quest of a significant connection.

Abigail claims to be “extremely bendy” and a “handstand master” as a former professional gymnast, but we’re not sure if she’s as skilled at splitting couples up as she is on the gym mat.

What does Abigail do for a living?

Abigail is a tattoo artist who has inked the skin of several celebrities, including Ashley Walters of Top Boy.

She’s a hopeless romantic outside of work, and claims her celebrity crush is Justin Beiber, adding, “I want someone to love me as much as he loves Hailey [Beiber].”

She hopes one of the villa’s men will sweep her off her feet, and she says she’s “100%” seeking for a romance, but she “also wants to make friends.”

Toby, Teddy, and Aaron, the three men she’s most interested in, are all making connections with other girls on the Island, so it’ll be fascinating to see if she can get along with them without stepping on anyone’s toes.

What is Abigail’s Instagram account name?

Abigail’s Instagram handle is @abigaillouiserawlings, and her tattooing skills may be seen at @abigaillouisetattoo.