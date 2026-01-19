Abia’s Governance Overhaul Offers Key Lessons for Kenyan Counties

Abia State, under Governor Alex Otti, has become a standout example of political transformation in Nigeria, offering a roadmap for Kenyan counties grappling with political patronage and inefficiency. In what is being hailed as a remarkable turnaround, Otti’s administration has shifted Abia from a history of political manipulation to a model of development and good governance.

As the 2027 election approaches, many observers believe that Otti’s re-election is all but guaranteed. His administration has broken away from the entrenched culture of political “godfathers” and patronage networks that have long held sway in the state. Under his leadership, significant infrastructure projects are underway, including road construction, while salary payments have been regularized—a far cry from the mismanagement of the past. Aba, once synonymous with industrial decline, is experiencing a revival, with citizens now calling it the “Japan of Africa” for its rapid development.

The Otti Model: A Blueprint for Change

Kenya’s devolved governments could learn a great deal from Otti’s governance style. His focus on performance over tribal loyalty challenges the traditional politics of “eating”—a term used to describe the widespread practice of using public resources for personal gain. In contrast, Otti has shown that voters are more likely to support a leader who delivers tangible results rather than one who simply plays the tribal card.

In Kenya, where political dynasties and patronage systems have often overshadowed governance, Otti’s success suggests that the future lies with leaders who prioritize development and transparency. His ability to overcome the old guard of political elites, often described as “political witches,” serves as a powerful reminder of the changing dynamics in African politics. As Abia moves forward, the message is clear: performance is the new political currency, and those who stand in the way of progress will be left behind.