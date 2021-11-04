Aberdeen is the favorite to get snow on Christmas Day, according to the oddsmakers.

As we get closer to the holiday season, bookmakers have Aberdeen as the most likely city to see a white Christmas this year.

The Met Office defines a white Christmas as one snowfall falling within the 24 hours of December 25. Punters can normally wager on whether there will be a white Christmas.

According to Gambling.com, the Scottish city is a 7/4 favorite to get a white Christmas, with a 36 percent chance, followed by Edinburgh and Glasgow at 2/1 and a 33 percent chance, respectively.

Newcastle is the cheapest city in England at 5/2, which equates to a 29% chance of snowfall, while Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, and Exeter are all priced at 4/1, which equates to a 20% chance of snowfall.

Birmingham, Belfast, and Plymouth are 9/2 (18%) favorites, while London is 5/1 (18%) and Dublin, Cardiff, and Hull are 6/1 favorites (14 percent chance of snowfall).

Bristol is 8/1 to have snowfall on Christmas Day (11% chance), while Truro is 10/1. (9.1 per cent).

According to Darren Hughes, a spokeswoman for Gambling.com, “With temperatures lowering by the day, speculation has emerged as to where we might see snowfall on Christmas Day in this area of the world.

“Unsurprisingly, the north is by far the most likely place for a snowball fight this Christmas, with Aberdeen at 7/4 and Glasgow and Edinburgh at 2/1 currently leading the White Christmas market.

“Newcastle is also high on the list at 5/2, implying a 29% chance of snow this Christmas, while many Londoners will be relieved to see the city at 5/1 for a flurry on December 25th.”

“The odds for both Dublin and Cardiff are at 6/1, indicating that snow is unlikely this Christmas.”

