Abducted teen sends mother his GPS location and is rescued by cops.

After texting her family the GPS location of a 16-year-old Indian girl abducted on her way to class, she was recovered.

On Friday evening, the youngster was walking to class when she observed a white vehicle with no license plate following her. When the car in front of her came to a halt, her suspicions were confirmed. A group of men forced her into the car and drugged her. After she passed out, they drove her to another section of town.

The girl used WhatsApp to notify her mother the GPS position of the residence where she was being held captive after regaining consciousness. According to the Jagaran, she immediately called her mother and informed her of the purported kidnapping.

The girl’s family, relatives, and the police were able to trace her down. The teen was safely rescued by officers who arrived on the site. Four suspects, two of whom were juveniles, left the scene, but police were able to apprehend them quickly.

The kid had been in contact with a boy on Instagram, according to the girl’s mother. The kid had declined the boy’s invitation to meet with him.

The male eventually arrived at the victim’s house, accompanied by two other teenage girls. Before leaving, the teenagers stayed at the residence for a while. The two girls and the boy, identified as Saurabh Sharma, were later apprehended by police.

According to The Times of India, officer Santosh Kumar Singh said, “The arrested girls will be questioned after recording their statements on Monday.”

According to Jagaran, the girl told the police that the perpetrators wanted to sell her. Following the recording of the victim’s statement, police filed a complaint against the accused.

A 16-year-old girl in North Carolina was rescued after an abduction after flashing a popular TikTok hand signal to a passing driver. When a passing vehicle spotted the girl making the “violence at home – I need help – domestic abuse” hand gesture and contacted 911, she was in a Toyota Camry with her suspected abductor. Two days prior to the rescue, the girl had been reported missing.