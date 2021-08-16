Abdoulaye Doucoure was voted Man of the Match by Everton fans against Southampton.

Everton fans were overjoyed as their team beat Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

It was the ideal start for Rafa Benitez, who would have been fearful of the worst with his side behind 1-0 at halftime, but his side fought in the second half to win 3-1.

As maximum crowds returned for the Premier League’s opening weekend, there was plenty for Toffee fans to cheer as Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all scored.

But who was voted Man of the Match by Blues fans?

Liverpool is a city in England. Everton fans were asked to vote in a survey by Washington Newsday, and Doucoure and his thunderbolt of an equaliser came out on top with 59 percent of the 600 votes cast.

Richarlison claimed 28 percent after leading the Blues on their recovery route following his recent Olympic gold medal, while new recruit Demarai Gray also made an impression, placing in third with 5 percent.

Make sure to vote in the upcoming Man of the Match vote on Saturday against Leeds.