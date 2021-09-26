Abdoulaye Doucoure sets a new personal best for Everton in midfield.

Everton now have the same number of points, victories, and goal difference as they did at the same position last season after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Norwich.

While Rafa Benitez has matched Carlo Ancelotti’s strong start to the season, there is one player who has already broken his own personal best.

During the 2020/21 Premier League season, Abdoulaye Doucoure scored two goals, assisted on three others, and had five shots on goal.

Before the end of September, the Frenchman had already amassed the same totals in just six games.

Doucoure ensured the three points by hammering home in the second half against the Canaries, putting his name on the scoresheet following another barnstorming performance.

The 28-year-old has been productive in the 12-yard box since being given free reign in the final third and asked to participate in assaults by his new manager. He has now matched his goal contributions for the entire previous campaign.

With eight months remaining in the season, who would bet on him matching or even tripling those numbers?

On Match of the Day, Micah Richards praised the Everton midfielder and praised his goal, stating, “He has definitely progressed.”

“He’s breaking lines and he’s at ease. Because of his power, it’s tough for anyone to get close to a midfielder who drives like this.

“He makes difficult-to-follow runs; he can zing it 20 yards, 30 yards; he has it in his locker.

“Look at him, he dashes into that place and draws everyone out with him, a little naughty here — the ending is delightful.”

In the middle of the park, Doucoure is forging a good partnership with Allan, but his goal-scoring talent and ability to make quick runs into the box have introduced a new dimension to Everton’s play this season.

During his four seasons with Watford, the midfielder demonstrated his versatility by being able to not only break up but also build and finish attacks.

During his first year at Goodison Park, though, he was restricted.

His job was set in stone, and he was unable to wander, limiting his attacking possibilities. “The summary has come to an end.”