Abdoulaye Doucoure is already giving his all for Rafa Benitez.

Last summer, Everton bolstered their midfield by signing Abdoulaye Doucoure, who joined from Watford after the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League.

A transfer cost of roughly £20 million was paid for his services, but he was used differently at Goodison Park in terms of the role he was given week to week than he was at his previous club.

Doucoure prospered as part of a midfield two at Watford, where he established a reputation for scoring goals from late runs into the penalty box, similar to Frank Lampard’s ability to be in the right position at the right time.

The 28-year-old scored 16 Premier League goals and added 11 assists in three seasons as a regular starter at Vicarage Road, which is a respectable return for a player who usually played in a midfield tandem.

Last season, Carlo Ancelotti switched Everton’s formation frequently, although the 4-3-3 was his preferred choice after being utilized around 23% of the time in England’s top flight, with Doucoure filling the right-sided central midfield role.

He scored twice and assisted three times, but it’s fair to say that Ancelotti didn’t make the most of his talent to get into key positions, and that’s unlikely to change under Rafa Benitez.

Everton have only played one competitive match under the Spaniard, but the 4-2-3-1 formation was chosen, with Doucoure and Allan creating a midfield partnership.

Given the aerial ability of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as well as the quality of deliveries from Andros Townsend on the right and Lucas Digne on the left, the Blues showed a clear purpose to cross the ball regularly.

They crossed the ball 17 times, which was far higher than their average of 12 per match under Ancelotti previous season.

Doucoure’s skill set was ideal for such a game plan; he can make penetrating runs into the penalty box to get on the end of crosses or second balls, and he stands approximately 5-foot-10 and is quite strong in the air.

In the match against Southampton, the Frenchman managed to score, giving Everton the lead in the 75th minute.