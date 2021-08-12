Abdoulaye Doucoure discloses new Everton role under Rafa Benitez: ‘We have discussed.’

Abdoulaye Doucoure has detailed the new forward role he expects to play for Everton this season under Rafa Benitez.

Everton signed the midfielder from Watford last summer, and he wasted no time acclimating to his new surroundings.

With a succession of brilliant performances, Doucoure rapidly established himself as one of the most important parts of the Blues squad.

The Frenchman was frequently employed in a deeper midfield position than the one he occupied for Watford in his 34 appearances previous season.

But, now that Benitez has taken over as manager from Carlo Ancelotti, Doucoure has said that his new coach has already told him that he needs to get forward and score more goals this season.

“I arrived at Everton and didn’t play [tactically]as I did at Watford,” he explained. Last season, I played a more defensive role than I did at Watford.

“I had the same abilities as you, but I had to adapt.” I believe I will be more aggressive and offensive this season.

“My boss wants me to be more aggressive. He explained my strengths and responsibilities the first time we met.

“On the training pitch, we talked a lot, and he told me I needed to move forward and score more goals.

“It’s one of my strongest assets as a player, and I want to make the most of it this season. I can spend more time in the box, generate more chances, and play in the final third to score more goals.

“I’m working on it now and will do it on matchdays.” He [Benitez] is an excellent boss who has provided me with a great deal of guidance, and I am grateful for that.”

“The first season was good, personally,” he said to evertonfc.com before continuing: I needed to adapt quickly, and I was pleased with my performance after about 30 games.

“I have to enhance my game in the second season since I know the club and my teammates. I remember my good and bad games from last season.

“I know how to improve,” says the narrator.