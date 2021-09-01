Abdi Jama of Toxteth sets up a Paralympic medal match after leading Britain’s wheelchair basketball heroes to the semi-finals.

Abdi Jama, from Toxteth, will compete for a Paralympic gold this weekend after Great Britain’s wheelchair basketball team stormed into the semi-finals with yet another incredible comeback.

Jama was a part of the 66-52 victory over Canada, which saw them come back from a 42-34 deficit midway through the third quarter to score 24 points in the fourth and secure their spot in the semifinals.

They’ll compete for at least bronze on Sunday, and if they beat Japan in the last four on Friday, they might fight for gold.

For ParalympicsGB, player-coach Gaz Choudhry led the way with 21 points, while Lee Manning (17 points) and Gregg Warburton (16 points) also made significant contributions.

“It was a do-or-die game, the toughest game to play,” Choudhry said, “but we knew it was a 40-minute game and we prepared, everyone played beautifully, and we came through.”

“I’m not sure what it is about the fourth quarter, but we always seem to play our best when we’re up against the wall, and I’m not sure why.

We knew it would be a struggle, we knew they had Paralympic gold medalists on their side, we knew they had the best player of all time on their team.

“They have a fantastic coaching staff in Joey Johnson, and they know us well; we anticipated it would take us 40 minutes to beat them, and that is exactly what happened.”

Canada, the 2012 Paralympic champions, got off to a fast start in the Ariake Arena, leading 16-14 at the half.

They increased the lead to 30-26 at halftime, but ParalympicsGB cut the deficit to one point in the third quarter, with to Choudhry’s three-point goal.

Then, in the fourth, they dominated, outscoring Canada 24-9.

“The quarter-final is a lot tougher than the final because you know if you lose, you’re out,” remarked Choudhry, who, thanks to National Lottery funding, is able to train full-time and benefit from world-class facilities, technology, coaching, and support staff.

“There have been times when we have been at the top of the pool.”

