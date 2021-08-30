Abdi Jama of Toxteth scores for Great Britain in a come-from-behind victory for the wheelchair basketball team.

In a nail-biting final wheelchair basketball group game in Tokyo, Toxteth’s Abdi Jama helped ParalympicsGB beat Australia 70-69.

At the end of the first quarter, the reigning world champions were down 27-12, and at halftime, they were down 13 points.

But Gaz Choudhry took command in the third quarter, scoring eight of his game-high 28 points in the opening three minutes.

The 36-year-old, who had to skip his best friend’s wedding to compete in London 2012, finished with 11 assists, eight rebounds, and played a key role in the comeback.

“It was an incredible game to be a part of,” said Lee Manning of the United Kingdom, who had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

“Obviously, we made a great comeback. I always felt like we could come out strong if we played our basketball, did what we could do, going into halftime.

“I don’t believe we took the lead until the final minute of the game.”

Jama contributed by playing 33 minutes and scoring four points.

Britain are the reigning world champions and come out on top of the tournament’s death group, giving them hope of winning a medal for the fourth time in five Games.

Their reward is a meeting with Canada in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Canada was once a strong power, winning gold in London 2012, but placed 12th at the 2018 World Championships.

Manning, who is able to practice full-time and benefit from world-class facilities, technology, coaching, and support teams owing to National Lottery funding, said, “We finished top of the group, which is wonderful and gives us hopefully the easier quarter-final, but we’ll see how that goes.”

“This is exactly where we wanted to be. I’m proud of the boys, and I’m really proud of them. I’m delighted we finished it; we’ll stick together, and it’ll just be another task, another game.”