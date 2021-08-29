Abdi Jama of Toxteth assists in propelling Britain’s wheelchair basketball team into the Paralympic quarter-finals.

Great Britain’s men confirmed their spot in the wheelchair basketball quarter-finals with a convincing 69-57 victory against Iran, with Toxteth’s Abdi Jama playing a key part.

The Iranians got off to a fast start, but Britain swiftly caught up and never relinquished the lead, thanks to long-range strokes by Jama.

Terry Bywater led the way with 18 points as Britain overcame a sluggish start, his three-pointer shortly after serving as a turning moment in the game.

Gregg Warburton then put Great Britain in front, getting an unsportsmanlike foul and then hitting two free throws to put his team up 20-15 at the end of the quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Bywater was electrifying, sprinting across the court and scoring before missing a lay-up due to his speed.

Britain led 40-31 at halftime thanks to three passes from Bywater to captain Ian Sagar, the final one beating the buzzer, and Jama’s constant scoring from outside the key boosted the margin after the intermission.

With one game remaining against Australia, Britain leads Pool B.

Bywater, who, like Jama, is able to train full-time and benefit from world-class facilities, technology, coaching, and support teams because to National Lottery funding, stated, “Overall, it was just a tremendous team performance.”

“Our normal starting five didn’t quite get going after yesterday’s great win against the reigning champions the USA, but it was due to the rapid turnaround and a little bit of fatigue set in.

“Today we went with a different unit; we got the job done, and I believe it just shows how good we are as a group.”

“We have a terrific opportunity to win our group tomorrow, which will put us in a good position for the quarter-finals, but we are at the largest event in the world, and Australia will be a tough opponent.

“We need to get back and recover since we had an early start today and we have another early start tomorrow.”