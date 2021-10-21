Abbott appoints a Trump lawyer who fought the results of the 2020 election to oversee Texas elections.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of John Scott as Texas Secretary of State. Scott, a Fort Worth lawyer, briefly represented former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit in Pennsylvania challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Scott will also serve as Texas’ Chief Election Officer while serving as Secretary of State. The election post is characterized as assisting county election officials to guarantee “the uniform administration and interpretation of election laws throughout Texas” in a press release from Abbott’s office. Governor Abbott stated in a statement, “John Scott is a seasoned leader with a love for public service, and his decades of experience in election law and litigation make him the right option for Texas Secretary of State.”

When Abbott was the state’s attorney general, Scott worked as deputy attorney general for civil litigation, and he later became the Health and Human Services Commission’s chief operating officer. Scott supported the states’ voter identification statute as deputy attorney general in 2014. The law was subsequently deemed to have a “discriminatory effect” that violated the Voting Rights Act, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered it to be changed.

According to the Texas Tribune, Scott was appointed to represent Trump in a lawsuit filed on November 13, 2020. The lawsuit aimed to prevent Pennsylvania’s election results from being certified. A few days later, Scott filed a move to withdraw as a plaintiff’s counsel, according to the newspaper. In his motion, he also requested that attorney Bryan Hughes be dismissed from the case. Hughes works for Scott’s law business and is a Texas state legislator.

Despite the fact that Trump won Texas in the 2020 election, Trump sent Abbott a letter in September urging him to include an election audit bill in the state’s special legislative session. The law would allow for a statewide examination of mail-in and in-person ballots. Abbott, on the other hand, did not sign the law, and instead said that the secretary of state’s office had already begun examining election results from 2020 in four of the state’s largest counties.

In addition to being the chief election officer, the secretary of state "serves as a depository for official documents."