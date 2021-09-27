Abbey Clancy debuted a new look on Instagram that she describes as “lovely.”

Abbey Clancy debuted a “new look” on Instagram Friday, and followers praised it as “amazing.”

The model and TV personality captioned a photo of herself wearing spectacles on her Facebook page, “New look!!” @celine, what are your thoughts?”

Abbey can be seen posing in the picture wearing her magnificent blonde locks down and sporting Celine’s gorgeous thick lens brown glasses.

Abbey’s followers were quick to respond to her tweet, with one of them, @nicolajaneinteriors, writing: “Beautiful.”

“Looking beautiful,” said a second admirer, @Isabelle broekhuizen, while a third fan, @lyndseywatson79, added: “Beautiful.” It appeals to me.”

The 35-year-fans old’s also wanted to know what lipstick she was wearing in the snap and where she got her jacket.

Instagram

“Lipstick details please?” said one user, @gemlou08. “gemmlou08,” Abbey answered. Cappuccino by @rimmellondonuki and pillow talk by @ctilburymakeup are my go-to lip colors.”

“@abbeyclancy,” said one follower, @alexisweddingandevents. As always, stunning! That jacket, on the other hand, is something I desperately need in my life. “Where did you acquire that?” @jane smithx, another fan, also inquired: “@abbeyclancy “Can you tell me where you got your blazer?”

Abbey is no stranger to sharing photographs of her stunning ensembles and incredible style on Instagram.

She recently uploaded a photo of herself and her husband, Peter Crouch, enjoying the Isle of Wight Festival.

Abbey was photographed wearing a patterned sleeveless crop top with black leather slacks, black boots, and black sunglasses.