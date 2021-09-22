Abbey Clancy and her husband Peter Crouch celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in an unconventional way.

Abbey Clancy, a model, discussed her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband, former Liverpool FC player Peter Crouch, on Loose Women.

The 35-year-old made her first appearance on the show via video conference with panelists Christine Lampard, Janet Street-Porter, Brenda Edwards, and Jane Moore.

Abbey disclosed the unusual method she and Peter celebrated their ten-year wedding anniversary when the panel asked her about it.

“Pete had booked a fantastic hotel in London with a chef and a private patio, and we were definitely looking forward to it because we’d been with the kids for months,” she explained.

“On the way there, we passed a KFC sign, and Pete said he wanted one, so we canceled the chef and ate KFC on the balcony while watching the tennis.”

Abbey also disclosed that the couple was in bed by 10 p.m., but that they enjoyed it because they were able to get a full night’s sleep without their children in the bed with them.

Abbey and Peter have four children together: Sophie, Liberty, Johnny, and Jack, and the Strictly Come Dancing winner has stated that they do not intend to conceive a fifth kid.

“We already have three kids in the bed, so there’s no way we’ll have a fifth,” she explained.

“If we stay in a hotel again, we’ll be asleep by 10 p.m., so I’m confident there won’t be any more babies.”