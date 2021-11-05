Abba Voyage is a heartfelt, albeit predictable, swansong from Sweden’s greatest.

Abba’s long-awaited return album has finally arrived.

After reconnecting to film the musical performance, which will feature “Abba-tar” versions of themselves, the Swedish band, all in their 70s, produced the 10-track album.

Alex Green of the PA news agency provides his verdict.

This could be the granddaddy of all pop reunions.

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have rejoined after nearly 40 years to record one final album — a tribute to their interwoven past.

Abba, like Fleetwood Mac, a 70s band whose best songs came from marital strife, has never really gone out of style.

However, the Swedish group has recently been rehabilitated from guilty pleasure purveyors and Magic FM favorites to a force capable of captivating a new generation of TikTok-native fans.

This could explain their ever-expanding business empire, which includes a successful musical, two films, an immersive dining experience, and now a virtual concert starring “Abbatars” singing their greatest hits in a specially created London venue.

Voyage, on the other hand, should eliminate any notion that the band is putting out new music for the sake of making money.

It’s safe to presume they’re not having any difficulties in that area.

It is obvious that the purpose of a voyage is to leave a legacy.

Abba has been unmistakable.

This is their final album, and it serves as a fitting capstone to their career.

The band wisely avoids trying to reinvent the wheel.

Instead, Benny and Bjorn choose to address current issues such as aging, parenthood, divorce, domestic strife, and, finally, acceptance.

Given that their back repertoire has become synonymous with unrestricted good times, this makes Voyage a surprisingly moving experience.

I Still Have Faith In You, a song about their long-running collaboration, hits all the right minor-key notes.

Agnetha and Anni-voices Frid’s merge to provide genuine emotional wallop, their voices strengthened by time.

It’s a quiet but powerful performance, and it’s difficult not to cry as they sing, “We stand on a summit / Humble and happy to have survived.”

Only on Keep An Eye On Dan, a smoldering tribute to co-parenting with theatrical strings, anthemic synths, and a crescendo of a conclusion, did the band completely let go.

Only on Keep An Eye On Dan, a smoldering tribute to co-parenting with theatrical strings, anthemic synths, and a crescendo of a conclusion, did the band completely let go.