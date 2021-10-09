Aaron von Ehlinger, an ex-Idaho state legislator, was extradited from Georgia and is now facing rape charges.

Following his arrest in an Atlanta airport on September 25, a former Republican congressman from Idaho is in jail on rape charges.

Following felony allegations of rape and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object, Aaron von Ehlinger, who was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives, was extradited from Georgia and booked into the Ada County Jail on Friday.

On September 9, police filed an arrest warrant for von Ehlinger, but he was out of the country on a pre-planned trip to Central America, according to him. As a result, he was labeled as a wanted criminal.

Von Ehlinger, 39, resigned in April after a congressional ethics committee recommended that he be formally censured and suspended from office while the claims were investigated.

Von Ehlinger escorted her back to his house to pick up something he said he had forgotten, but once they were inside, he grabbed her up and took her to his bedroom, the young woman told Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Kim Blackburn of the chamber.

She claimed that as she was forced into the bed, von Ehlinger began kissing her, groping her, and removing her clothes without her permission. She informed the cops that she had refused him and had told him no several times. She also stated that she was hesitant to refuse more vehemently since she assumed the representative was always armed.

According to Von Ehlinger, the contact was voluntary.

The committee unanimously voted to suspend von Ehlinger and formally punish him after the intern was forced to testify before a House ethics hearing. He resigned before the proposal could be voted on.

The group was looking into whether von Ehlinger’s behavior was “unbecoming of a House member,” rather than if he had committed a crime.

Von Ehlinger stated at the time that pursuing dates with House staffers was not inappropriate because there were no written rules against it. Several colleagues also stated that they had previously warned the politician about blending in with coworkers.

"I figured if somebody had a problem with it, they'd tell me," von Ehlinger remarked. "Like when the staff member who emailed me to let me know she was married, the situation would be closed." The Boise Police Department was investigating at the time.