Aaron Rodgers Is Willing to Play ‘Jeopardy!’ If the show could work around the NFL schedule, it would be a win-win situation.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has stated that he would accept the post of new Jeopardy! host provided the show could work around his playing schedule.

Rodgers told NFL.com’s Adam Schein in an interview taped before Mike Richards announced he would be stepping down as Alex Trebek’s replacement that he “absolutely would’ve” accepted the job if it had worked with his Green Bay Packers schedule.

Rodgers claimed on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, “I definitely would’ve.” “I mean, if they could have figured out a way to arrange it around my schedule, sure.”

Rodgers, a self-described “big fan” of both the show and Trebek, guest-hosted Jeopardy! for two weeks in April. He went on to lobby for the full-time role, claiming that because the show only tapes 46 days a year, he would be able to pursue both careers.

“That was a lot of fun. Rodgers stated of his experience on the show, “It was just so much joy.” “I put a lot of effort into studying and preparing for it. I was very intrigued in it, and I was hoping to figure out a way to make it work with my schedule as well as theirs and filming. But I had a great time. I have no regrets about how things turned out. It was such a unique setting. Being on that stage was surreal.”

“When you’re just a super Jeopardy!” he continued. It’s just so incredible to be on that stage, to be in that environment when you know you’re walking in the footsteps of legends, especially if you’re a fan like me.”

Rodgers compared hosting the concert to walking out onto Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field, saying the tunnel leads to the field and incorporates bricks from the previous stadium as well as the legacy of prior Packers legends.

“Every now and then, you have to pinch yourself and realize how incredible what you’re doing right now is and how many greats have been in that position right here,” the quarterback added. “And there were a lot of those moments on stage thinking about Alex and how much he meant to me and so many other people around the world who spent their evenings with him for so many years,” she says.

