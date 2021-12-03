Aaron from Emmerdale brings pain in dramatic scenes.

Fans of Emmerdale were heartbroken as they watched Aaron Livesy mourn his losses tonight.

Danny Miller’s character, who plays a member of the Dingle family, has lost his boyfriend and now his sister, when Ben was murdered and Liv was arrested.

Liv Flaherty is being held responsible for Ben’s death after DNA found under his nails matched hers and footage of her yelling at him was discovered on a phone.

Fans, however, were heartbroken as they saw Aaron scroll through videos of him and Ben on his phone tonight.

He smiled as he reflected on the memories, and then tears welled up in his eyes as he scrolled through the photograph gallery and came upon a photo of Liv.

As they watched, fans felt sorry for the character and turned to Twitter to express their feelings.

Ryan stated, ” “Aaron #Emmerdale is destroying my heart.

”

“Aaron has been through a lot, but his sister being charged with his boyfriend’s murder has to be one of the worst things that has happened to him #Emmerdale,” Deluca added.

“Aaron watching a video of him and Ben, aww. #Emmerdale,” Garry wrote.

Liv is keen to know if her brother believes she is innocent, as do the viewers at home.

She was seen chatting to her solicitor in tonight’s program, explaining that she required an answer from her brother.

When they last spoke, the last thing she asked him was whether or not he believed her, but she didn’t get an answer.

“She’s innocent,” Aaron claimed in another scene while chatting to Chas.

Chas responded, ” “I can’t help but be concerned about everything: the video, the DNA. It doesn’t appear to be going well for her.” “They’ve got it wrong,” he yelled angrily as he strode away from Chas.

Aaron paid a visit to his younger sister in jail, assuring her that he believed in her.

“Liv, I want to protect you, but you have to give me something to work with here,” Aaron stated when she revealed she couldn’t recall the night.

As she cried, he pleaded with her to try to think that the whole incident was simply a blank in her mind. “The summary has come to an end.”