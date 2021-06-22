Aaron Francis of Love Island, who is he?

Aaron Francis, 24, a luxury events organizer, said the dating world is “a little bit off” right now.

“Everyone is wearing masks,” Francis, who is from London, continued. You can’t see anyone, which makes dating difficult.”

“I’ve been single for about six or seven months, and the dating scene is a little weird right now. Masks are worn by all. You can’t see anyone, which makes dating much more difficult. Relationships are more important to me than dating.”

“Over the summer, I [worked at]Eugenie and Beatrice’s [royal wedding].” I was both the host and the chatter. It was a pleasant and intimate atmosphere. Everyone is in a good mood. You meet a lot of prominent people in my line of work… I’m not interested in you until you’re Beyonce.”

“I need someone who is passionate about what they do, from scientists to everyone – you can tell when someone is talking about something and truly smiling while doing so.” That’s fantastic.

“I don’t like it when individuals work a job only to generate money and then only live for the weekend. Especially because I work on Saturdays and Sundays.”