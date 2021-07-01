Aaron Francis of Love Island is secretly linked to Made in Chelsea’s star.

Aaron Francis’ cousin may look familiar to Love Island viewers, as he is Hugo Taylor, the star of Made in Chelsea, it has been revealed.

In the first pairing, the 24-year-old had two females stand up for him, but he chose Instagram influencer Shannon Singh.

However, this was short-lived, as Chloe, a late entrant, chose to marry Aaron, leaving Shannon single and dumped from the villa in an unexpected twist.

Love Island fans have already chosen their favorite contestant for 2021.

With all of the drama, the London-based VIP events host said he can at least turn to his cousin for counsel if celebrity gets too much for him.

“Hugo is my cousin,” Aaron told the Daily Star. I haven’t seen him in quite some time. We’re not even close. I could, however, ask him for advice if I needed it. I’m also connected with his father.”

He went on to say, “Being linked to Hugo and witnessing what his life is like means I can measure what it’s like to be on a TV show.”

Hugo originally debuted as one of the original cast members on E4’s reality show in 2011.

He stayed on for two more seasons before departing a year later.

Since then, he has appeared on a variety of shows, including Celebrity Wedding Planner and I’m A Celebrity.

Hugo is now a co-founder of the Taylor Morris sunglasses brand.