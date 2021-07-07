Aaron fights with Sharon as Hugo leaves in tears, according to Love Island spoilers.

Hugo Hammond’s foolish remark sparked a major fight among his fellow Love Island competitors last night, dividing viewers.

The PE teacher’s remark about “fake” girls enraged islanders Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winters, who both admitted to undergoing many cosmetic procedures throughout the challenge.

Hugo was left in tears by the intense argument as the girls responded violently to his words, which he stressed were not intentional.

ISAWITFIRST has released a tiny version of Faye’s sell-out black and white maxi dress from Love Island.

Sharon was one of the girls that took issue with Hugo and confronted him, and her attitude irritated her companion Aaron.

Aaron will confront Sharon on tonight’s episode and share his thoughts on the subject.

“I wanted to chat with you yesterday,” Aaron says as they walk to the campfire to discuss their relationship status. I didn’t like the way you reacted to things after yesterday.”

Sharon, on the other hand, disagrees with Aaron, claiming that she wasn’t yelling and that Aaron was not present during the argument.

“I prefer someone who is a lot more chilled,” Aaron responds. We get along swimmingly, as you can see. However, I believe there were a few red flags. Is this something I can see working in the long run? I’m not entirely sure. I didn’t want to keep going.”

Sharon responds by asking, “You didn’t?” Or do you not? ”

So, how does this affect this couple?