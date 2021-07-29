Aaron and Lucinda from Love Island have already split up days after leaving the villa.

Aaron Francis and Lucinda Strafford of Love Island have already called it quits just days after leaving the villa together, according to OK! Magazine.

After garnering the fewest votes from the public, the couple was ejected from the island last Sunday.

Despite their love interest in each other, the couple appears to have already broken up.

Faye Winter of Love Island has moved on to new boy Sam Jackson.

According to Lucinda, she “didn’t discover love” in the villa, according to the Mail Online.

“Unfortunately, neither of us found true love in the villa,” she remarked. I know I can come to him for anything because we’re such good friends.

“The game’s goal is to discover love, and I truly wanted to… In there, I made some incredible pals.

“We’ll absolutely get together, but whether it’s for a date or not… We don’t know what will happen romantically between us…”

When Lucinda first arrived in the villa, she paired up with Brad McClelland, and everything looked to be going swimmingly until he was discarded after the pair was voted the least suitable.

Despite their separation, Brad expressed desire in continuing their relationship with Lucinda.