A Zoo visitor leaps into the enclosure to save a zookeeper who has been bitten by a gator.

A zookeeper was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being bitten by an alligator during a feeding. The incident could have been fatal, but she escaped thanks to her knowledge and the bravery of two zoo visitors. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The attack happened at Scales and Tails Utah, a reptile and bird education institution managed by a family. A number of people, including children, can be seen observing the alligator from the enclosure’s “safety zone” in video obtained by local Fox 13 News.

When Lindsay Bull, the trainer, unlocks the enclosure entrance, the alligator tries to creep out. She raises her hand to halt it, but the gator bites her hand as she pushes it back into the water. Bull is then compelled to go into the tank with the gator, who subsequently performs a death roll while still holding Bull’s hand in its teeth.

“I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to do this,'” Bull recalled in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune. It’s terrifying,’ but what other option do you have? You’re either going to roll and save your limb, or you’re not going to roll and lose your limb.”

A guest, Donnie Wiseman, went in to assist Bull as he struggled in the water with the gator. He can be heard saying, “We got trouble,” in an attempt to summon additional personnel in the footage. Wiseman then tries to free Bull from the gator’s grasp, but she says, “Don’t pull me, don’t pull me,” so he dashes into the enclosure and leaps upon the gator’s back.

“I’m just like, ‘What do I do?'” she says. ‘What do I have to do?’ According to Gephardt Daily, Wiseman. “And, just like in all the movies and documentaries I’ve seen, I got on him.”

Bull’s hand was eventually freed by the gator, and another guest, Todd Christopher, was able to pull her out of the water. Wiseman, who was still on the gator’s back, continued to be coached by Bull. He was able to depart the enclosure without injury thanks to her instruction.

Wiseman described her as a true hero. “She’s still there after she’s released, talking me through it since I was nervous and conscious of the danger. This is a condensed version of the information.