A zoo in the United States has lost three snow leopards with Covid-19.

Three snow leopards died in the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska as a result of Covid-19 problems.

The zoo announced the deaths of the three leopards — Ranney, Everest, and Makalu — in a Facebook post, calling them “very devastating.”

The zoo stated, “We are all grieving together.”

Last month, the zoo started treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the infection. The tigers, Axl and Kumar, had “made a seemingly full recovery from their illness,” according to the zoo.

The zoo stated it remained open to the public and was taking precautions to avoid Covid-19 from spreading to humans and animals.

