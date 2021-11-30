A YouTuber died tragically a few days after filming a birthday video in which he celebrated his life.

Tor Eckhoff, also known as Apetor on YouTube, posted a video on the platform on November 22 with the description “I Am Not Dead, I Am 57 Today.” It appears that he made it a habit to post one of these videos every time he celebrated his birthday.

The YouTuber was seen in a dark-colored liquid-filled outdoor bathtub in the video. On his forehead was scrawled the number 57. Before getting dressed and drinking another type of liquor, he drank some vodka straight from the bottle. He reportedly kissed a tree and attempted to drink some more while wearing a plastic bag over his face.

The scenes that followed showed him consuming more alcohol, marching and racing about the woods, licking an electric post and parts of an old automobile, chopping woods with “57” inscribed on them, and swimming in his freezing outdoor bathtub, among other things.

Eckhoff, on the other hand, died just a few days after posting the celebration video on his 1.2 million-subscriber YouTube channel. Insider said that he fell into the water while walking across ice at Jakobs Dam outside of Kongsberg on Friday.

Despite being brought to a hospital, the man died the next day, according to Ladbible.

Witnesses informed officers after hearing Eckhoff’s cries for aid, according to cops. When the man fell, authorities assumed he was trying to record a video.

Following Eckhoff’s death, his friend Tove Skjerven published a lengthy Facebook message.

“The 26th of February.” It was just another Friday in November. You went to a body of water in Kongsberg with the intention of going ice skating. You should also record a short video to include in a YouTube video. When you arrived, you sent me a message with photos of yourself and the sea. You wrote about a nice relationship.

"However, things went disastrously wrong. You landed up in the freezing water, and unlike so many other times before, you didn't climb back up!" Finally, you were rescued by divers and flown to Ullevl Hospital by air ambulance. They tried everything they could to revive you, but you had been submerged for far too long. When the doctors came to see you on Saturday night, John and I were with you.