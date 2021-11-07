A YouTube video depicting a real-life squid game set has been seen over 3 million times.

MrBeast, actual name Jimmy Donaldson, 23, a YouTube sensation, teased a video of the creation of a set inspired by the hit Korean Netflix drama Squid Game on Twitter.

The video, which was released on Saturday, showed multiple individuals painting and driving cars around the set, which appeared to be the same arena as the one seen in the episode Red Light, Green Light.

“Recreating Squid Games is costing more than I thought it would but I’m in too deep to quit now lol [laugh out loud](sic),” Donaldson wrote in the post.

The video has been seen 2.9 million times and liked over 257,200 times as of Sunday morning, according to the Twitter post.

Donaldson provided photographs of more sets from the show in a November 3 post, writing: “Sets for the Squid Game are coming together. Good luck to the 456 contestants next week.” However, Donaldson initially teased his initiative in October when he posted a video on his TikTok channel promising to remake Squid Game if the post received 10 million likes.

The video rapidly went viral, with 77.4 million views and 17.6 million likes as of Sunday. Within 11 hours, Donaldson claimed, his video had accumulated 10 million likes.

Donaldson told People that he would choose his TikTok followers to compete in his Squid Game.

The YouTuber, who has 73.9 million subscribers on the network, said that the effort was costly.

The Squid Game sets are beginning to take shape! Wishing all 456 contestants the best of luck next week. twitter.com/LdHf3OSsOE MrBeast (@MrBeast) (@MrBeast) (@MrBeast) (@MrBeast) 3 November 2021 He told the site that the ad “priced over $2 million (certainly our most expensive video)” to produce. Donaldson has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

Squid Game, a Korean drama, has become Netflix’s most popular debut series ever, with 111 million accounts in less than a month after its release.

