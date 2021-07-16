A youth targeted by Arsenal and Ajax signs a professional contract with Liverpool.

Liverpool has signed Mateusz Musialowski on his first professional contract.

Last summer, the 17-year-old joined from Polish side SMS Lodz, where he had a fantastic season with Marc Bridge-Under-18s. Wilkinson’s

Ajax, Arsenal, and RB Leipzig were all rumoured to be interested in bringing the youngster to Merseyside in August 2020.

Musialowski scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for the young Reds, who made it all the way to the FA Youth Cup final at Villa Park in May, where they were defeated by Aston Villa.

With his brilliant individual score against Newcastle in March, the teenager became the first player outside of Liverpool’s first team to earn the club’s Goal of the Month title since 2013.

During the international break that month, Jurgen Klopp organized an in-house training match to reward him for his development, and he was called up to the senior squad.

Musialowski was one of a dozen kids chosen to work with their more experienced colleagues at the AXA Centre in Kirkby after discussions between elite development coach Vitor Matos and Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

He added of his brief elevation at the time, “This is clearly the place I want to be, and I will do everything I can to stay here.”

Musialowski is part of Klopp’s 34-man squad that went to Austria last week to begin pre-season training in Saalfelden.

When the first friendly of the summer begin on Tuesday in Austria, he is expected to play.

Liverpool will play FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart in two 30-minute matches, with Klopp expected to name as many of the 34 players as possible.