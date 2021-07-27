A young pair is “paying the price” for their first trip overseas as a couple.

After one of them tested positive for Covid, a young Merseyside couple was compelled to isolate at a specified hotel in Majorca.

At the end of their first international vacation together, Tom Selsby and Lauren Haddock were scheduled to return home on Saturday ( July 24).

However, after Tom tested positive for Covid on Friday, the pair was required to stay in a designated hotel for ten days.

The couple was carried to the Palma Bellver hotel by ambulance and placed in rooms on different floors.

“Yes, before to traveling home, you need to get tested for Covid at a clinic,” Tom, 23, of Kirkby, told The Washington Newsday. Lauren was pessimistic, whereas I was upbeat.

“We had minutes to pack our belongings after informing the authorities before being transferred to this other hotel where we are being held in isolation.

“Under no circumstances are we allowed to leave. You get three meals and a snack delivered to your room every day.”

Tom, an Everton supporter, said that they will have to stay at the hotel for ten days before they can depart. Before travelling home, they must both test negative.

Residents are allowed one online delivery per week, however cooked food is not permitted. It is also forbidden to drink or smoke.

Lauren, 18, explained, “This is my first international vacation without my parents.” The meal was quite basic, like what you’d find in a hospital.

“I’m hoping to get tested again this week and then be able to leave this hotel at the weekend,” she says. I’d prefer to fly home with Tom, but we’re not sure if that’ll be possible.

“We were aware of the danger, and we are now paying the price.”

Tom told The Washington Newsday that the pair traveled out on Ryan Air and bought insurance, but he’s not sure if the policy covers a positive Covid test because of the fine print.

The pair is not required to pay for their stay at the Palma Bellver hotel, but they may be responsible for their return flights.