A young Liverpool kid could be the key to solving a brutal alleyway murder.

Police have issued a new plea for information regarding the mangled remains of a mentally ill woman discovered in a north Liverpool alleyway.

Susan Kelly’s body was discovered in an alley off Blessington Road in Anfield by a dog walker on September 2, 2000. Multiple injuries had been sustained by the 38-year-old.

When a judge learned that Susan’s throat had been sliced with a little piece of pottery, a man was charged with her murder in 2003.

However, the judge, Mr Justice Douglas Brown, ordered the case to be dismissed before the end of the trial.

Susan’s mother, Cathy Kelly, spoke out last year on the 20th anniversary of her daughter’s murder, emphasizing the relevance of a kid who may have witnessed her daughter’s death.

Mrs Kelly, from Bootle, said she went to the crime scene the day after her daughter’s death was discovered and spoke to a group of sex workers who were standing nearby.

One of the sex workers speculated that her 12-year-old kid might have knowledge of the incident. According to Mrs Kelly, the kid recalled a fight between a male and a group of ladies.

“He heard a lot of women arguing and weeping on the way in,” she claimed. ‘You’ve just f****** seen her, haven’t you?’ remarked the next guy. If you don’t keep your mouth shut, that’s exactly what will happen to you.”

Mrs Kelly said the kid appeared afraid and refused to speak to the police directly, but detectives were informed of his remarks and made steps to locate the crying women.

Mrs Kelly told The Washington Newsday that she remembered watching a television broadcast about a woman’s body being discovered in Anfield.

Relatives then came to her residence to tell her that the victim was her daughter.

“Then there was a knock on the door, and there was our Bill (Susan’s brother) and his wife,” she explained. ‘Oh hello, it’s not like you to call this late,’ I said.

“He said, ‘Mum, sit down.’ I immediately sensed that something wasn’t quite right. ‘Have,’ he said. “The summary comes to an end.”