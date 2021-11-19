A young footballer went out during the night and never returned.

After being stabbed to death in a nightclub, a 24-year-old enthusiastic footballer went on a night out and never returned home.

Ryan Passey, a Quarry Bank resident, was stabbed to death in Stourbridge’s Chicago nightclub in 2017.

His mother and father paid an emotional homage to their son on Liverpool’s waterfront on Thursday, November 18, after the man who was cleared of murdering him was forced to pay damages to them, according to Birmingham Live.

Kobe Murray admitted stabbing Mr Passey, but claimed he did so in self-defense, which jurors accepted the following year when he was found not guilty.

Following the family’s civil action, a judge at Liverpool County Court ruled on Thursday that Mr Murray, 23, must pay damages totaling nearly £10,000 for Mr Passey’s death.

Mr Murray, of Dudley, elected not to appear at the hearing, and no representation was made on his behalf, resulting in a default judgment at Liverpool County Court.

According to court records obtained by Black Country Live, the family sought damages from Mr Murray for “wrongfully and criminally causing Ryan’s death.”

The not guilty decision in 2018 saddened the Passey family, who vowed to keep campaigning afterward.

After hearing the verdict, Gill Taylor and Ade Passey sobbed and claimed they were “overwhelmed” by the judgment after three years.

Along with stepfather Phil Taylor and friend and family spokesman Jason Connon, they paid an emotional homage to their son at the docks.

“We spent some time at the docks thinking about Ryan and reflecting on our struggle, the campaign, and the court’s unlawful killing verdict,” Mr Connon added.

Following the hearing, Ade Passey told Black Country Live: “It’s a step closer to where we want Ryan to be. We have fought and fought our way through this path. It’s enormous.” It was recently stated that the investigation into Mr Passey’s death by West Midlands Police would be reviewed by another force.

Mr. Passey was out with pals when a fight broke out in the nightclub between the two groups.