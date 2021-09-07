A young Florida mother’s body was discovered in a canal, and a family friend has been charged with her murder.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that Eric William Westergard was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Perrin Damron, a young mother.

“The 45-year-old Eric William Westerguard of Jupiter has been charged in the death of 23-year-old Perrin Damron of Martin County. Westerguard has been charged with Premeditated First Degree Murder. He is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail, according to the post.

Around 10 p.m., a friend reported the victim missing. Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV on Saturday. Damron had not been seen since her son’s father took up the 2-year-old boy from her Manatee Creek home around 6 p.m. Friday, according to the friend. Damron, a devoted mother, had not spoken to her child since then, which she considered strange.

“Ms. Damron was a cautious and caring mother – but she hadn’t spoken to the child since Friday,” Snyder told TCPalm.

Officials carried out a preliminary check of hospitals and jails but were unable to locate her. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office became engaged in the inquiry at this time.

Damron had last been seen with Westergard, a family friend on her mother’s side, by Sunday morning, according to authorities. On Friday about 6:30 p.m., Westergard went to Damron’s house. She voluntarily left with him, according to the police.

Westergard, who lives near Jupiter Farms, allegedly made damning statements when being interviewed by the police. According to TCPalm, physical evidence was also discovered at the house.

The detectives followed Westergard to a State Road 710 overpass above the Okeechobee Waterway near Indiantown. Damron’s body was discovered in a canal by detectives and marine troops.

An autopsy has yet to be performed, and the official cause of death has not been released.

In another Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office noted, “We would want to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of support and prayers for Ms. Damron’s safe recovery. Unfortunately, this case did not finish as we all had hoped.”

Westergard is currently being held without bond in the Palm Beach County jail. The case is still under investigation.