A young father with a “promising future” perished in a “tragic” motorcycle accident.

A coroner found that a young father died in a “tragic” motorcycle accident and that there was “no evidence” that a lady was texting when her car swerved into the path of the bike.

Mia McKenna sobbed in court yesterday as she claimed her phone was plugged into her vehicle’s sound system and she was using it hands-free while on the phone with her auntie at the time of the crash.

Dad-of-three Bradley Taylor, 32, was thrown from the seat of his Kawasaki motorcycle on Ferry Road in Eastham, where he was known for his prowess in the White Collar boxing scene.

On June 16, 2018, around 5.45 p.m., the Citroen was traveling southbound when it began turning right from Ferry Road into Torr Drive, directly into the path of Mr Taylor, who was cycling in the opposite direction.

The popular welder from Birkenhead’s Dearnford Avenue was thrown into a stone wall and then driven into a wooded area, where his body was found 29 metres later.

Mr Taylor was speeding and shadowing from a “umbrella” of trees covering a section of Ferry Road may have rendered his bike practically “invisible” from where Miss McKenna began her right turn manoeuvre, according to the court.

On the second day of an inquest at Gerard Majella Courthouse, Anita Bhardwaj, area coroner for Liverpool and Wirral, concluded Mr Taylor’s death was caused by a “tragic” road traffic collision.

“Overall, the court finds it is more likely than not that the main contributory factor to the collision was Bradley’s being camouflaged by the umbrella of trees on Ferry Road, and this, combined with the fact that he was driving at excessive speed and wore dark clothing, has reduced the opportunity for him to be seen,” she said in her findings on the facts of the case.

“For me, this was a devastating road traffic collision that claimed the life of someone so young with a bright future ahead of him, and his children, partner, and family had lost someone so important to them.”

