A young father is seen on camera slamming his 4-year-old son to the ground; the child dies.

Police in Maharashtra, India, reported a 23-year-old father was detained after he was captured on surveillance cameras killing his 4-year-old son by throwing him on a train station platform.

According to local news site NDTV, Shakkalsing Pawar lifted his kid, Prashant, and flung him on the floor of Sanpada Railway station’s platform no. 4 in Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, quoting a Vashi railway police official.

CCTV evidence of the incident has leaked on social media, according to police.

According to Pawar, the accused and his estranged first wife engaged into a violent disagreement over their son’s custody.

According to the official, Pawar retained the youngster after marrying his second wife and used him to beg at the station and at the Sanpada signal area, which is near to the Mumbai-Pune Highway. Pawar allegedly got into a confrontation with his previous wife after she contacted him to reclaim her son.

According to the official, Pawar lifted Prashant and threw him on the platform twice during the argument. The throws left the youngster with major head injuries, and he was brought to a city hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pawar was apprehended and charged with murder at the Vashi railway police station, according to authorities.

According to senior railway police inspector Vishnu Kesarkar of the publication The Times of India, Pawar originally lied to officials at the Sanpada police station, claiming his second wife had assaulted the youngster because she was unhappy about a previous argument they had.

Surveillance camera footage, on the other hand, had documented Pawar’s actions, according to Kesarkar.

A similar incident occurred in late April in Melbourne, Florida, when a 30-year-old man admitted to tossing an infant he was care for on the ground in frustration.

Cristian Cubillos told investigators that he became angry with the child’s wailing and “violently flung” the infant on the living room floor on April 27.

The infant sustained a depressed fracture to the back of his head, as well as a brain compression and hemorrhage.

Cubillos initially claimed that the baby had become lethargic and inactive after rolling over and hitting his head, but after learning of the child’s injuries, he revealed the reality. Later, he was charged with serious assault as well as aggravated child abuse.