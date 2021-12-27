A young child returns from “beyond” to assist his mother, who has collapsed in an alleyway.

A young overworked locum doctor called Charles Blunden fell asleep at his desk at a surgery off Myrtle Street on a chilly late afternoon on December 16, 1878.

The continual jingling of the doorbell broke the physician’s sleep.

When Dr. Blunden opened the door, he noticed a tiny ragged-trousered youngster standing on the snow-crusted porch on his bare feet, wearing a flat cap and a blue scarf. “Please accompany me, sir! My mother is near death! “‘I beg you,’ he said.

Blunden grabbed his medical kit and followed the youngster down Hope Street to an alleyway where a poor woman in her 30s lay face-down in the snow and slush.

Blunden was able to get the unconscious woman into a hansom cab, and he told the driver to send his patient to the Brownlow Street Infirmary as soon as possible.

The young doctor instantly realized that the youngster with the blue scarf had been left behind in the wild haste as the hansom trudged over Mount Pleasant, but there was no time to go retrieve him because the mother appeared to be in a comatose state.

After being diagnosed with severe pleurisy, the woman achieved a miraculous recovery few weeks later.

She couldn’t thank Dr. Blunden enough, but the doctor modestly stated that it was the woman’s son who deserved the credit in the first place for running to get aid.

He then inquired as to whether the boy was staying with relatives, as he had been unable to locate him anyplace in the Hope Street area.

When the doctor told her this, the widow was taken aback because her only son had died three years before from a fever at Christmas in 1875.

Blunden couldn’t say anything.

The woman groped for her shabby clothing in the bedside cabinet. Among the ragged garments was a small blue scarf, a piece of her deceased child’s clothing that she had kept as a remembrance for three years.

That scarf had been a favorite of the lad’s.

It was the same one the tiny ghostly urchin had worn when he returned from beyond the dead on that chilly afternoon to pay a visit to Dr Blunden’s surgery.