A young boy discovers a “little treasure” protruding from the earth.

A 13-year-old boy was overjoyed when he discovered a long-lost Liverpool treasure more than 40 miles away.

When Theo McChesney made the discovery, he was out strolling with his family at Talacre Abbey in Flintshire, Wales.

Theo saw the antique relic jutting out of the soil and managed to pull it out, according to his mother Rachael, 48.

The object turned out to be an engraved green bottle with an estimated age of roughly 100 years.

But it wasn’t until the family brought it home and conducted some investigation that they were able to connect it to one of Liverpool’s oldest bars.

The Washington Newsday quoted Rachael as saying: “With the kids, my husband and I enjoy going on walks. We used to go on treasure hunts with them when they were tiny to keep them engaged.

“We have an entire closet full of vintage milk bottles, jam jars, chutney jars, and water bottles. We can’t get rid of them because they’re like little treasures.

“This one is from Liverpool, and it’s something we’d never seen before. We looked it out on the internet and discovered that it comes from Liverpool’s oldest bar, Ye Hole in Ye Wall. The address was printed on the label of the bottle.” Theo and his family discovered the bottle during a walk in October and were eager to restore it to its rightful owners.

They arranged to drop it off today, December 23, after seeing a pantomime in the city, after sending the pub a note on Facebook.

Rachael explained: “My other children were born in Wales, but my son had to be born in Liverpool Women’s Hospital, so he was overjoyed to learn that was where he was born. It’s a bit of an experience for him.” Photos from the 1990s Christmas shopping frenzy in Liverpool’s city centre that have never been seen before. View the photo gallery