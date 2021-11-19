A young baker creates a second “dream business” and hires her closest friends.

At the age of 20, a self-taught baker has started her second store.

Leanne Prescott started her “dream business” on Liverpool Road in Birkdale earlier this year, and she has now expanded to Southport Market.

Leanne Prescott spent the most of her adolescence playing in several football academies in the North West, ranging from Manchester United to Everton. She quickly built a clientele after beginning to bake for family and friends. The outhouse at their home was quickly transformed into a workshop by Leanne, her mother, Petula, and her father, Peter, after only three years.

“I first started my page when I was 16 as a hobby baking for family and friends,” Leanne told The Washington Newsday earlier this year. I began baking in my parents’ kitchen and required extra space after three years. We converted the outbuilding into a workshop with the help of my family, which we outgrew in three months.

“Shortly after, we began looking for my ideal shop, which we discovered in an unexpectedly short time and in the ideal location. Baking was not always something I was really committed to, despite the fact that I had always enjoyed it. I had perilously playing football at academy level since I was ten years old, and I had spent the majority of my time doing so, which had made me a dedicated individual.

“I never intended baking to become a job for me, but I was ecstatic when I received favorable comments from my first customers and saw how far I had progressed by educating myself.”

She has now opened a booth in Southport Market, which opened for business this week, following the huge success of her shop, where she was often selling out of her delicious delicacies each day.

"We are really happy to be at our second location in Southport market," Leanne told The Washington Newsday. I'm ecstatic to be able to collaborate with such incredible companies. " It's exciting to see my small team grow now that we've acquired three new employees to assist us with our new business. Selling our products to a different audience has been a delight so far."