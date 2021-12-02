A year after fatally shooting Casey Goodson Jr. in front of children, an Ohio deputy has been charged.

In the case of Casey Goodson Jr., a Black man who was fatally shot at his home’s doorway nearly a year ago, an Ohio police officer is facing charges.

According to NBC News affiliate WCMH-TV, Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide on Thursday.

Goodson, 23, was carrying a Subway sandwich into the house on December 4, 2020, when he was shot and killed by Meade in front of his grandmother and two toddlers.

According to an autopsy report, Goodson was shot five times in the back and once in the buttocks.

Goodson, according to Meade, was flashing a rifle about while driving his automobile and refused to put it away despite demands to do so. Goodson’s family and counsel, on the other hand, claimed that he was singled out because of his color.

According to WCMH-TV, Goodson’s mother claimed that her son has a concealed handgun permit and that he was returning from the dentist with the meal.

Meanwhile, Mark Collins, Meade’s lawyer, claimed that Goodson was pointing a revolver at him. Meade was part of a task team in a north Columbus neighborhood on the day of the shooting, according to US Marshal Pete Tobin.

Tobin said that Goodson brandished a gun at members of the task team, prompting Meade, who apparently did not have a body camera, to follow him to his family’s home.

In December 2020, Tobin told NBC, “My prediction is that it was a justified shooting.” “However, the Columbus police homicide unit, Franklin County Internal Affairs, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, and the grand jury will all investigate this deputy.” So, before he’s entirely cleared, he’ll run the gauntlet.” According to the news agency, Tobin published a statement on December 11, 2020, claiming that his remarks were premature.

Meade reported “witnessing a male with a pistol,” according to a statement released by Columbus police following the incident.

The deputy was investigating the incident, and there were reports of a verbal exchange, according to a statement released in December 2020. Mr. Casey Goodson was shot and killed by the deputy. Mr. Goodson was found with a gun." Sean Walton, Goodson's family attorney, stated in June that