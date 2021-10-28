A yacht docked in Albert Dock belonged to a drug lord in Liverpool.

A yacht belonging to a Liverpool man who was at the center of a £60 million cocaine conspiracy has been seized by the National Crime Agency.

Gary Swift, a Huyton native who is currently serving a lengthy jail sentence for narcotics violations, owned the Nori, which is parked at Albert Dock.

The yacht has been parked in the world-famous harbor for several years and has become a familiar sight for visitors.

In photos published today by The Washington Newsday, the yacht appeared to be in bad shape.

Swift, the Nori’s owner, has been detained after officials raided the SY Atrevido in the early hours of December 2017. Swift and Scott Kilgour were both arrested on suspicion of narcotics charges at the scene.

Officials from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Border Force boarded the ship and discovered a load of high purity cocaine worth more than £60 million on the market.

Swift told cops after being arrested, “I simply want to express that I am guilty.” They’ll locate it since I’m on the boat with something concrete.” “I’m the bad person here,” he said later, urging prison officers to alert the NCA of the number of packages on board the yacht.

The NCA seized Swift’s assets, which included the SY Atrevido, a second sailing yacht, the SY Mistral, and three Rolex watches, a Panerai watch, and a Tag Heuer watch valued at over £7,000. These timepieces were used to capture Swift’s associates.

Investigators also confiscated the Nori, trailers, five vehicles, two vans, and a home in France.

In July, Swansea Crown Court issued a £328,071 confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Swift once owned and operated a waterside hotel in central Chester, and the proceeds from the sale of the Nori and the rest of his assets will be used to pay off a confiscation order issued by Judge Paul Thomas, QC. The father of four was eventually declared bankrupt.

When he bought the Misral in 2017 and sailed to Suriname before arriving, he caught the attention of the NCA.