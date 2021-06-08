A worldwide internet outage has been related to the Fastly content delivery network.

A major internet content delivery firm is looking into a platform breakdown that could have caused a global internet outage and put dozens of big websites offline.

Fastly, a content delivery network (CDN) that helps websites load faster and provide their content to visitors, has stated that it is investigating a problem that could have a “possible impact on performance with our CDN services.”

On Tuesday morning, the UK Government’s website was one of many that displayed error warnings in what looked to be a worldwide internet outage.

Several major news organizations’ websites were also down, including the Guardian, Financial Times, Independent, and New York Times.

The warning “Error 503 Service Unavailable” was displayed to anyone attempting to access the gov.uk website.

“The Guardian’s website and app are temporarily affected by a larger internet outage and will be back as soon as possible,” the Guardian tweeted.

The online discussion platform Reddit, the Evening Standard, and the French newspaper Le Monde were among the other sites affected.

Websites that had been affected by the outage began to come back online soon before noon, although with poor loading speeds.

Fastly, which has been heavily blamed for the problem, has updated its service status page, stating, “The issue has been found, and a patch is being applied.”

Earlier this week, a number of the affected websites began to corroborate that the problem was caused by Fastly.

Fastly “has been identified as the root of the problem,” according to Alex Hern, the Guardian’s technology editor.

“Visitors to a wide range of sites saw error messages such as ‘Error 503 Service Unavailable’ and a terse ‘connection failure,’” he tweeted soon before 11 a.m. UK time.

Fastly was also blamed for the problem by Quartz through Twitter.

Fastly helps websites stay online and stable by speeding up loading times, defending them against denial-of-service cyberattacks, and assisting them in dealing with spurts of traffic.