A World AIDS Day memory exhibit uses art to combat HIV stigma.

This World AIDS Day, a local textile artist is combating HIV stigma by sharing art and having conversations about his status.

At the UK AIDS memorial quilt exhibit at 24 Kitchen Street in the Baltic Triangle, textile artist Graeme Lavery, 36, is displaying some of his patchwork.

The show, which debuted on December 1, includes some of the original panels from the AIDS memorial quilt, which was constructed in honor of those who died during the AIDS pandemic’s peak.

Graeme, who was diagnosed with HIV nine years ago, held a series of workshops at the nightclub to produce new quilt patches, spark talks about HIV in the present world, and teach people about quilt history.

According to Graeme, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “Maybe you didn’t realize your son was homosexual back in the 1980s; they were enjoying the good life, and then all of a sudden you find out they’re gay and dying of AIDS. As a result, when their boys died, their parents would be left with all of these emotions, unable to absorb what they’d been told.

“Sewing bees were almost like art therapy for them. It brought together a diverse group of people from various backgrounds.

“Recapturing that through workshops gave me a sense of how good it was and what could be gained from it.”

Graeme, who is HIV positive, hopes that the show at 24 Kitchen Street would inspire people to confront the stigma associated with the condition.

He continued, ” “People are terrified, I believe, because they have no idea what HIV is and just think of the AIDS pandemic.

“I believed I’d die in 10 years when I was first diagnosed, but the sexual health nurse assured me that all I needed to do was take one tablet a day and I’d be fine.

"I was able to focus on what was next after getting all of my emotional and physical health issues, as well as coming to terms with the diagnosis, off my chest. My friends and family, as well as Sahir House and the hospital, have all been really supportive."