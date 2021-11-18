A workplace brawl resulted in a shooting that killed a couple and their unborn child.

According to the Associated Press, a 35-year-old man with a long criminal history was charged Tuesday with three charges of murder in the deaths of a couple dating, including a lady who was eight months pregnant, after an altercation broke out where they worked.

After an argument at a factory in Fargo, North Dakota, Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, is accused of killing Richard Pittman, 43, April Carbone, 32, and her unborn child.

WDAY Radio Now reported that the incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. in the 400 block of 27th Street North near Composite America and Melet Plastics, according to Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski.

Pittman and Carbone were dating, according to factory workers, and she was expecting a baby girl they intended to call Layla.

The two fatalities were discovered after police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter at the workplace on Wednesday afternoon. Carbone died at the site, while Pittman died later at a hospital.

Prior to the shooting, authorities said Pittman, Reese, and another employee, Pourdeye Kegbeh, had gotten into a fight on the production floor. Reese was forced to leave by management, but he returned shortly after and confronted Pittman, according to Kegbeh.

Reese allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Pittman multiple times before turning around and firing multiple shots at Carbone, according to Kegbeh.

Several sources told Valley News Live that Reese was fired early Wednesday morning, just hours before he opened fire.

Reese has a criminal record and is on the sex offender registry until 2029. Reese’s job is listed as 401 27th Street North in the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry, which is the same address as the killing. According to Valley News Live, the address was last updated on November 8.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Reese faces life in jail without the chance of release if convicted of murder. At Thursday’s hearing, his public defender, Eric Thomas, told the Associated Press that he couldn’t comment on the case because it was still in progress.

On Thursday, he appeared in court for the first time, where a judge set his bond at $2 million and set a preliminary hearing for December 16.

According to police, After that, Reese drove to the Fargo Police Department and surrendered. Reese admitted to officers that he had abandoned the vehicle. This is a condensed version of the information.