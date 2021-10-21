A worker in Michigan died after his jacket dragged him into a wood chipper.

While working at a private property in Michigan, a 48-year-old man was pulled into a wood chipper and died.

According to the New York Post, the man was accidently sucked into the wood chipper when his jacket became hooked on a tree limb being fed into the machine while he was working outside a residence in West Bloomfield.

The West Bloomfield Police Department got a 911 call from a worker at the residence on Monday concerning a coworker who had been discovered inside a wood chipper. Officers on the scene administered first assistance to the victim, who was still alive at the time. They also used a tourniquet on an unidentified region of the body. The victim, however, died while being brought to a neighboring hospital, according to authorities, as reported by MLive.

One of the three workers on the job was this man. His identify and the company for which he worked have not been divulged by investigators.

According to the Denver Gazette, “Every indication at this point is that his jacket may have been hooked on a branch that was being fed into the wood chipper.”

Though authorities believe the killing was unintentional, they are also looking into whether the equipment was working correctly before the tragedy. The police interrogated everyone who was present at the scene and photographed the machine as part of their investigation. The situation is also being investigated by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

According to a statistic published on the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s website, there were 74 work-related fatalities in 2020 alone. In the meantime, this is the 33rd case of the year.

A 37-year-old man died in August after getting trapped into a meat mincer while repairing it in Brazil. When the horrible tragedy occurred, Rodrigo Roa Alvarez, a mechanic with more than ten years of experience, was apparently making final adjustments to the equipment and videotaping its activities. Alvarez climbed to the top of the platform to have a better view. He did, however, slide and fall into the machine. Despite the presence of paramedics on the site, Alvarez was unable to be rescued.