A worker from We Buy Any Car offered the woman a ‘better deal’ if she made it ‘worthwhile.’

A We Buy Any Car salesperson, according to a 26-year-old lady, offered her a "better rate" if she could make it "worth his while."

Harley Gambetta claimed she took her car in for an inspection but received less than she expected for her Citroen C1, so she went to ponder her options.

She alleges she was later bombarded with calls from an unknown number, followed by text messages identifying the caller as a We Buy Any Car employee from the West Sussex branch.

The texts took a turn when the man allegedly asked if she wanted to meet up and offered to give Harley a ‘better bargain’ if she “made it worthwhile for me,” according to the Mirror.

“It seemed a bit unusual really,” Harley, an administrative assistant, said. I went there for a quote and got less than I expected, but I wasn’t bothered and didn’t seem to mind.

“I told him I’d inform them, and he kept calling, about two or three times.” Then came the texts and phone calls.

“He said if I made it worth his time, he’d make me a better bargain – what kind of person thinks someone will come back for a better deal?”

The We Buy Any Car evaluators are located in Burgess Hill, near Brighton, according to Harley, and it would have been dark by the time she returned if she had gone back.

“I fear to think what might have happened if I had been dumb enough to go back to meet him believing I’d get a better bargain,” she continued.

“The whole thing dragged on for three or four days and caused me a lot of anxiety.” It was an odd thing for me to do.

“I got maybe a half-dozen calls in all, and the idea that I might make more money by making it worthwhile for him is horrible.

“As a young lady, it made me want to warn people about this guy’s behavior because there is so much heinous behavior these days.”

