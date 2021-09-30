A worker claims that fake border signs were placed “at the request of the government.”

Fake “No Trespassing” signs were apparently placed on border levee building sites “at the behest of the government,” according to a supervisory worker with a Texas construction company.

On Tuesday, Border Report was the first to report on the signage. According to reports, the placards were mislabeled as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and featured incorrect phone numbers. This week, the National Butterfly Center, a private nature park in Mission, Texas, received two new signs.

Workers told Border Report on Wednesday that the signs were put up without official permission and that they will be removed.

According to the supervising worker, Sullivan Land Services Co. (SLS), which was assigned to build the border wall under Donald Trump’s administration, has placed those signs along the Rio Grande for public safety.

According to the outlet, the corporation is now liable for repairing gaps in the border levee caused by border wall construction.

Local environmentalists, on the other hand, disagree with the goal of the signs being put up for public safety, telling Border Report that they are intended to keep the media and the public out of the levee regions and borderlands.

The National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Trevio-Wright told Border Report, “They had no authorization, random agents phone numbers, non-working numbers, misleading information, such the controlled restricted air area.”

This website approached SLS for comments, including queries about who ordered the signs to be installed, but SLS directed the publication to its customer, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), for replies.

Another environmentalist, Scott Nicol, claims that Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are attempting to control the ground between the levee and the river as “their theatre of operation” in order to determine who may and cannot return.

“SLS has no authority in any direction. If a sign were to be erected, it would have to be done by someone with the authority to issue arrest warrants. So, if CBP believes they have that authority, they would be the ones to put the sign up, not SLS,” Nicol explained to Border Report.

However, Christian Alvarez, a Border Patrol agent, claimed that his agency, CBP, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had not given their approval. This is a condensed version of the information.