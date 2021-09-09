A worker at a Dairy Queen demonstrates a “secret” Harry Potter-inspired blizzard.

A Dairy Queen employee has delighted Harry Potter fans by revealing a special recipe that tastes just like the butterbeer shown in the films.

Potterheads may enjoy the frothy beverage for real at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park, but they can also get a taste of it at their local Dairy Queen.

On August 9, TikTok user @thedairyqueenking published the recipe for a butterbeer-inspired Blizzard, which received over 9 million views and 1.3 million likes.

The caption stated, “Calling all Harry Potter aficionados.” The video begins with ice cream being poured into a cup using a Dairy Queen machine.

The butterscotch syrup was applied first, followed by the vanilla syrup. Before being blended together by the Dairy Queen machine, the butterfinger topping was sprinkled over the concoction.

Whipped topping was added as a finishing touch, emulating the frothy top of butterbeer.

“It’s fantastic. “10/10,” the Dairy Queen employee wrote.

Although the ice cream delicacy was branded a “secret menu” item by @thedairyqueenking, it was later revealed that Dairy Queen does not have a hidden menu. They added in a comment, “They’re just items I make up when I’m bored and taste wonderful.”

“You can’t just ask for a butterbeer Blizzard at Dairy Queen; you have to ask for the ingredients and they’ll typically make it,” they continued.

Harry Potter lovers should order a Blizzard with butterfinger, vanilla, butterscotch, and whipped topping from Dairy Queen, according to these guidelines.

@thedairyqueenking

Fans of Harry Potter, unite!! Blizzard of Butter Beer!! remark on how to order 🙂 â#dairyqueen #harrypotter #harrypottertiktok #fyp #foryou #booktokâ#dairyqueen #harrypotter #harrypottertiktok #fyp #foryou #booktok Theme Song for Harry Potter – Ost

The whole video from @thedairyqueenking may be found here.

“Ordered it,” one user said. I’m currently consuming it. 10/10. But mostly butterfinger.”

One ostensibly former Dairy Queen employee wrote, “Gonna make this for myself before I quit tomorrow.”

A TikTok user joked, “Yer a blizzard Harry.”

The TikTok recipe for Dairy Queen is just the latest ice cream-based fast-food trick to go viral. A video of a user mixing ice cream with orange drink at McDonald’s has just received over 1.2 million likes. This is a condensed version of the information.