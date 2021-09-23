A worker at a children’s home had horrible images of children.

From the internet, a residential worker at a children’s care home downloaded horrifying abuse photographs of children.

Thomas Adams was apprehended because he was having an affair with a previous resident, a 15-year-old girl, and police were dispatched to his home to do a welfare check on her after she was observed in his car.

Officers went to his home in Pwllglas, Ruthin, North Wales, and discovered she was there, so he was detained and his phone was taken away.

When his phone was inspected, it was discovered to have 310 photographs of youngsters aged five to eleven created between March 2018 and February last year in all three categories of seriousness.

Merseyside police, who had tasked their NorthWales colleagues to conduct the welfare check, forensically examined it and discovered a folder under the girl’s name containing a screenshot image of her that had been duplicated three times, showing her naked breasts, according to prosecutor Andrew McInnes.

Adams admitted downloading pornographic photographs of youngsters and over 18-year-olds and stated he used the Tumblr program when questioned after his arrest on February 19, last year. While working as a child care provider, he admits to downloading some.

According to Mr McInnes, he also admitted to taking a screenshot of the 15-year-old girl during an online chat.

The girl stated in an impact statement that she had no idea he had shot the picture and was disturbed about it.

Adams, 25, of Erdington’s Orphanage Road, pleaded guilty to three counts of creating indecent photos and three counts of possessing indecent images.

Defending attorney David Birrell stated that the girl told him she was 16 and that he believed her. In February of last year, he had only taken one screenshot of her, which had been replicated on his phone.

Adams had investigated the age of consent between a 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old male on the internet, according to Liverpool Crown Court, which is why he had not been charged with any offence involving the girl.

In the most serious category, there were 64 obscene photographs from the internet.

