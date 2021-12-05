A word of caution about a shopping habit that could cost you money.

According to recent research, a frequent shopping behavior could be losing you money.

According to experts from Bayes Business School, the shopping cart you choose could flex your “shopping muscles” and cause you to spend 25% more on your weekly buy.

While it may appear that handlebar design is solely a question of convenience and aesthetics, it also has a hidden impact on how much you spend on your weekly grocery shopping, which manufacturers and retailers have yet to discover.

“It looks merchants are missing a trick if they want to grow their sales even further this holiday season,” said marketing professor Zachary Estes.

Standard shopping carts, such as those seen in Tesco and Asda, feature a horizontal handlebar that engages the triceps muscle in the back of the upper arm.

The biceps muscle on the front of the upper arm is activated by a newly designed trolley with parallel handles similar to those on a wheelbarrow.

According to research, triceps activation is linked to rejecting things we don’t like, such as pushing or holding something away from us.

The biceps, which is related with things we enjoy, is activated when we pull objects towards us and hold them close to our bodies.

According to a City, University of London poll of 2,359 customers conducted over the course of three days, shoppers who used the new design spent 25% more than those who used the standard trolley.

According to the study, shoppers who used the regular trolley spent an average of £22 in store, while those who used a parallel trolley spent £7 more.

According to Professor Estes: “It’s surprising to learn that a minor alteration in the position of handles can have such a significant impact on consumer expenditure.

“The handles do, in fact, make us engage our shopping muscles.”

The professor continued, ” “Retailers appear to be missing a technique if they want to increase sales even further.

“In contrast, with Christmas approaching, the findings of this study may be very valuable to customers.

“If buyers wish to cut down on their shopping visits while still getting their gifts.”

