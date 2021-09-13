A ‘wonderful’ young father with the ‘kindest spirit’ was discovered dead.

After a 19-day search, a young father with the “kindest soul” was discovered dead. Tributes have flooded in for him.

Jamie Grimwood, a 23-year-old Runcorn man, was last seen in the Flint area of North Wales on Monday, August 23.

After the father was last seen at an ATS garage on Chester Road in Flint, North Wales police started a large search.

Jamie Grimwood, who has been missing for a long time, has been identified as the man found dead.

On Saturday, September 11, a body was located on land near where he went missing.

Jamie Grimwood has subsequently been identified as the man, and condolences to the young father have poured in.

“My heart is devastated that Jamie Grimwood is no longer with us,” said Steph Johnson, one of Jamie’s aunts. He’s the little baby boy who made me an Auntie for the first time and stole my heart.

“I honestly can’t express how much he meant to our entire family in words. Jamie is just as he appears in photographs: a cheerful, kind, caring, and helpful individual.

“And he was the most incredible father to William. I’m heartbroken that he never saw the impact he had on the lives of thousands of people, and that everyone wished for him to come home safely to his loving parents and two brothers.

“So, my dear, sleep tight. Rest in peace with the angels now, and keep an eye on William in whatever he does. Jamie, I adore you more than you could ever imagine. RIP”

“I still can’t believe you’re gone, I miss you so much, my nephew by blood but best pals by choice,” Kimberley Johnson said. You are the most brilliant star in the sky.

“Jamie was adored by so many people, had the sweetest soul, and was stolen from us way too soon.

“I watched you come into the world, held you close as a baby, and watched you grow into a loving, peaceful, and compassionate young man,” Helen Johnson said. I can’t believe I’ll never see you again, and it breaks my heart to know that you’re no longer in this earth, but watching over us in heaven.”

