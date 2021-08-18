A ‘wonderful’ woman was killed when a vehicle on a highway slip road went the wrong way.

A woman driving the wrong way down a motorway slip lane collided with another car, killing a former headteacher who was described as “amazing.”

Ann Marie Crook, 42, accepted today that her unsafe driving on the M57 caused the death of Paula Kingdon, 64.

She also drove erratically on the East Lancashire Road in the lead up to the deadly incident, according to the charge.

On October 31, 2019, Crook was driving a black Renault Clio when he collided with Ms Kingdon’s blue Honda Jazz on a slip lane near Kirkby at around 9.30 a.m.

The highway was shut down between junctions four and six until two air ambulances arrived and transported the two women to the hospital.

Merseyside Police said Crook was left battling for her life in hospital in a critical condition after the incident, but Ms Kingdon died a short time afterwards.

Crook, of St Helens’ Cheviot Avenue, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court this morning, where she guilty to causing death through careless driving.

Family members sat in the public gallery to support her, while members of Ms Kingdon’s family sat in the section generally allocated for the jury.

Judge Garrett Byrne granted defense attorney Sarah Griffin’s request for a pre-sentence report on behalf of her client.

Crook’s sentencing was postponed until September 16 by Judge Byrne, who put her on unconditional bail until then.

Crook sobbed as she walked away from the dock.

Ms Kingdon was the former headteacher of Westfield Infants School in Derbyshire, where she was hailed as “open-hearted,” “funny,” and a “proud Liverpudlian.”

A close friend, Philip Childs, paid homage to the much-loved victim by launching a JustGiving page that raised more than £2,000 for a memorial.

“Paula was practically one of our family,” he said, “but her influence, respect, and love spread far and wide, not just among our circle of friends, but among the hundreds and hundreds of children, and later their children, whom she inspired during her 40 years at Westfield Infants School, 20 of them as headteacher.”

“Her death was a tremendous shock and a great,” he told the Derbyshire Times in 2019.

