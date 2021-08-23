A woman’s semi-naked body was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag, with worms crawling all over it.

After a farmer contacted the police in Punjab, where the woman’s body was discovered, they rushed to the scene on Saturday. The man was driving home when he discovered the plastic bag on the Kharar-Ropar highway in Mohali district, according to The Times Now.

It was difficult to identify the victim because the body was so horribly decomposed. The farmer who discovered the body and alerted authorities has been identified as Lakhvir Singh. According to The Indian Express, Singh told the police he noticed a foul odor emanating from near the fields and suspected it was a dead animal. As he moved closer to inspect, he spotted the woman’s decomposing body. Singh alerted the local residents and the police after discovering the body.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a partially clothed victim wrapped in a plastic bag with worms crawling all over it.

“Three to four days ago, the body appeared to have been abandoned. We’ve taken the body to the mortuary and contacted the local and neighboring police stations, asking them to contact us if they know of any missing persons in their areas, as the body has yet to be identified. “After the post-mortem (autopsy), we will be able to discover more details and evaluate the extent of any injuries,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

According to the authorities, the case has yet to be linked to a sexual assault.

Authorities have filed a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (destruction of evidence). The incident is currently being investigated.

